Man found dead of gunshot wound at scene of central Toledo crash

By WTOL Staff
Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Toledo police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at the scene of a traffic accident early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the scene of a crash on Bancroft and Cherry Street around 2 a.m. When officers arrived they found Bill Fell, 42, with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Fell was not shot where his body was found. Instead, detectives believe Fell was either trying to get away from the gunman or drive himself to the hospital.

Police continued to search the crime scene for clues to figure out where exactly the shooting took place.

"It makes your crime scene spread out a whole lot further," said TPD Lt. Dan Gerken. "You have to piece your way to where it originated."

Using witness statements and video from crime cameras in the area, detectives hope to pinpoint where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111.

