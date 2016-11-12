Large anti-Trump protest breaks out in Toledo

They’ve been happening in New York City, Chicago, Portland, Detroit and now Toledo.

On Saturday night, anti-Donald Trump protesters took to the streets chanting ‘Hey Ho, Donald Trump must go’ and ‘We reject the President elect.’

The march was a grassroots effort organized on Facebook.

It attracted about 100 people who marched along Adams Street in Downtown Toledo toward the Government Center.

“It’s not so much as ‘I hate Trump’ but he seems to be an icon for a few things going wrong,” said march organizer Angel Esparza.

The protesters are angry about policies Mr. Trump has promised to enforce.

They include immigration, the environment, LGBT rights and other issues.

“Because I think a lot of Toledoans were shocked by the results of the election and we are not ready to just let this happen,” said demonstrator Maureen Cherry.

And a representation of a divided nation expressing their frustration at the stunning election results.

The results can’t be reversed but the marchers want all to know they think American is heading in the wrong direction.

“I accept that Donald Trump is going to be our President. I think he does not stand for the best American values. That’s why I brought my American flag because the flag stands for those values and Donald Trump does not,” said marcher Jim Trumm.

This was a peaceful protest.

It was loud but there were no arrests.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.