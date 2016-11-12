Squirrel knocks out power at downtown senior housing complex - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Squirrel knocks out power at downtown senior housing complex

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Hundreds of residents at the Madonna Homes in downtown Toledo were plunged into darkness on Saturday afternoon when a squirrel chewed through an electric line and knocked out the power to the building. 

While it was only an inconvenience to most residents, to some, the loss of power was a health issue as their oxygen tanks they use for breathing, were disabled. 

The power was out for about 20 minutes until Edison crews arrived on the scene about 4:10  and worked to restore the power. 

The Madonna Homes is a Senior affordable housing complex.

There were no reports of injuries due to the power outage.

