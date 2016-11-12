Frost/Beaver Supermoon

2016 will end with a bang, well at least a bright light. This year will end with three grand Supermoons. One has already come and gone on October 16th with the Hunter’s Supermoon filling the skies with its large diameter and bright night light. But don’t worry you won’t have to wait too long for your next chance, because the next mesmerizing moon is just around the corner.



At 8:52 AM Eastern Standard Time on Monday November 14th, the Frost or Beaver Supermoon will be at its biggest and brightest. By that time however, the moon will be past it’s “moonset” for much of the United States, so what does this mean for observation? Well, you have a few options.



This magnificent moon will be “near full” from Sunday night through early Tuesday morning. So if it turns out to be cloudier on Monday night, you can catch it early on Sunday evening and this plan works vice versa.



If you want to be technical and see this Supermoon in its “most full” glory, shinning 30 percent more bright and filling 14 percent more sky space than other moons, you’ll want to rise early on Monday morning. You will need to be in prime viewing position at 6:22 AM EST on Monday November 14th, 2016 to catch the moon at perigee (when the moon is closest to the earth) just before sunrise here in Toledo at 7:23 AM EST.



To round things off, the last Supermoon of the year will arrive on December 14th 2016.