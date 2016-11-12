Black Friday bargains - 2016 Edition

Black Friday is just 13 days away, but have you started mapping out your shopping itinerary yet?

Here are some popular places and their catalogs so you can start making that list:

For starters, it looks like Sam's Club is having sales on just about every item in their store, from refrigerators to TVs to diamonds. Sam's Club members could probably find it all.

Are you one of those people that's not sure what you're shopping for? Head to Kohls. They have a whopping 64 pages of steals happening inside their department stores.

Sears decided to continue the newer trend of moving Black Friday to Thanksgiving Thursday. Its doors will open at 6 p.m. Check out what they've got going on since they needed an extra day to help their customers save money.

Target is known for its ability to lose shoppers for hours inside its red doors. The first 10 pages of its catalog focus on electronics and gaming. If this fits your families needs, it might be a good idea to begin there.

Need a new washer, dryer or any other kind of household appliance. Check out what hhgregg has to offer. They will open their doors at 4 p.m Thursday.

Walmart has always spoken for itself when it comes to one-stop shopping. They will begin their online sales at 12 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. If you're not a online shopping kind of person, you'll have to wait til 6 p.m.

If you're in business for a new TV, Best Buy doesn't disappoint in that department. Its catalog features three LED TVs on the front page. Best Buy will open its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Toys, toys and more toys. What else would Toys "R" Us be featuring? They're confident shoppers won't be able to wait for all the sweet deals they're having, so online shopping will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Hopefully these previews will help make the busiest shopping day of the year a little less stressful.

And never forget to use respectable Black Friday shopping etiquette.

