One person dead after being struck by car

One person is dead after being hit by a car in Bedford Township Friday night.

Michael Carver, 43, was standing with his back towards traffic when he was hit by Jennifer Fisher, 31.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. when Fisher was driving southbound on Telegraph Road in the right lane when she hit Carver who was standing in the middle of the lane, according to the press release.

Carver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fisher did not sustain any injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

