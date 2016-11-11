Big Board Friday: Week 2 playoff finals

Anthony Wayne 14
Avon Lake 6
Wynford 6
Ayersville 30
Port Clinton 7
Bishop Hartley 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 33
Indian Lake 28
Patrick Henry 21
Liberty Center 3
Central Catholic 56
University School 13
Sandusky 19
Lexington 30
Swanton 21
Norwayne 28
Eastwood 7
Edison 28
Mccomb 42
Hicksville 0
Arlington 7
Crestview 28
Ida 22
Algonac 38
Adrian 20
River Rouge 57
Climax-Scotts 18
Whiteford 38
Bedford 7
Detroit MLK 21
