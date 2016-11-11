Local WWII veterans receive France's highest honor

UT held their 12th Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast Friday where two local World War II veterans received a high honor for their service.

"A very high honor and one to be well remembered," said Sgt. Richard Parry. "This does not happen on every Veteran's Day."

Both Perry and PFC. David Schwartz were presented with the French Legion of Honor, the highest honor given by the French government.

The two veterans say they were honored but surprised to receive the award.

"They caught me off balance because I'm not sure what it was for at first," Schwartz said. "But now of course I do. It means a lot."

Both said they hope everyone realizes what military men and women like themselves sacrifice.

"You do it as well as you possibly can and in some instances, you achieve great things. And I suppose at one time or another, or more than one time or another, that happened for me," Perry said.

Sergeant Perry said he hopes more people consider enlisting to protect our country's freedom because as he learned through many long, cold nights in Europe, freedom is not free.

WTOL's Jerry Anderson emceed the event.

