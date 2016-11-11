Group wants city to take a stand for Lake Erie cleanup

A group that has been calling for an impaired designation here in Ohio is demanding city leaders reverse course and support it.

Michigan is now listing its waters in the western basin of Lake Erie as impaired.

Harmful algae blooms have made the water fall below the standards of the Clean Water Act.

A letter sent today to Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and city council members from the "Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie” says "It's time you answered the old labor union question - Which side are you on?"

In the letter, the group calls for the city to support an impaired designation, just like Lucas County Commissioners and the city of Oregon have.

It also asks the city if it's waiting for "another poisoned water crisis" in Toledo, before it tells the state EPA to declare the Lake impaired.

“If the Ohio EPA would get behind what Michigan has just done and the Indiana EPA or the US EPA would come in and make them do it, similar to Chesapeake Bay. With an impaired status for all of western Lake Erie and the whole watershed, we would see some significant federal funding coming into this area to help with that cleanup,” said Mike Ferner, with the Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie.

Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie says an impaired designation in Ohio could make water cleanup efforts mandatory and not voluntary, and create more accountability.

The Mayor's office was closed on Friday because of Veterans Day.

City councilman Tom Waniewski however, says an impaired status would hurt what's being done now and it wouldn't be good to put politicians in charge of costly mandates.

Waniewski also says the lake isn't impaired, it’s just "bruised."

