Lucas Co. Sheriff is a Bronze Star recipient from his service in Vietnam

Local veterans gathered on Veteran’s Day at Savage Arena for an appreciation breakfast.

And the keynote speaker?

One of our Lucas County’s own public servants, and somebody you might not even know is a war hero.

Of course, you know John Tharp as the Lucas County Sheriff, but did you know he also spent time serving overseas in Vietnam.

At the 12th annual UT Veteran's Day Appreciation Breakfast Sheriff Tharp shared his story and how serving overseas back then helps him protect our community today.

Tharp was a combat medic during the Vietnam War and as a result of his service, was awarded the Bronze Star.

"You had to sacrifice for your community, but you also had to sacrifice for people that you were with and you had to have each other's back, you had to look out for each other so it wasn't about you, it was about everyone that you were around,” said Tharp.

Tharp says he can hear the pride in the voices of his kid's when they share that their dad is a veteran.

He also says the lifelong bonds he's formed are another great source of pride.

"It's like a family member that you haven't seen for quite some time. It's a brotherhood, men and women that have done so much that it comes together and it's just the strength that we all have together,” said Tharp.

Tharp says he loves when he can welcome a veteran onto the team at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

He says nothing matches the experience, discipline and training these men and women already have.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.