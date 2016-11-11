Maker's Mart isn't your typical holiday arts and craft show

Just one of the many unique gifts at this year's Maker's Mart (Source: WTOL)

It’s not your mother’s arts and crafts show.

Maker’s Mart is a semi-annual hip, eclectic event featuring paintings, prints, lotions, jewelry, clothing and more.

This is a place where you can meet the makers, learn about their crafts and purchase their works.

“Because we want to highlight the local makers and show what is happening in Toledo and give people a venue to express their creativity and to show what they’re working on and things like that,” said Paige Strancar of Maker’s Mart.

There will be 106 artists on Saturday, the most ever for Maker’s Mart holiday edition.

The juried event has grown so big that an outdoor tent has been set up to handle to overflow.

Jane Duross is a regular.

She makes hand crafted concrete flower pots you can display in your garden.

Jane came back because the last Maker’s Mart earlier this year attracted 5,000 people.

“And they were from all over. All ages, grandmothers, people in their twenties and thirties. Such an interesting mix of art that you can see," said Jane.

Maker’s Mart is Saturday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Maker's Mart is uptown in the 1700 block of Adams Street next to Manos Restaurant.

A $1.00 admission donation is appreciated.

There will also be four food trucks and a craft beer and cocktail bar.

