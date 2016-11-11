Woodmore HS surprises veterans with diplomas

"They said it was a special, something special, but I didn't realize it was all this," said Gilliard Bach, a 95-year-old veteran.

Woodmore High School holds a Veteran's Day assembly every year, but things were a little different this year. The students were there, the band was there, the veterans were there -- and the high school diplomas?

Kristina Curtis, a history teacher at Woodmore, says teachers realized four veterans in their community never graduated from high school. That's when they began planning the surprise of a lifetime.

During the annual Veteran's Day assembly Friday, the school created a graduation ceremony to surprise the veterans and thank them for their service.

"We appreciate, we value, their years of service and all that they do, so we have the freedoms and we have the liberties that we have," said Kristina Curtis, a Woodmore history teacher.

Skip Geldien was in on the secret, but Gaillard Bach and Don Avers had no idea. Oscar Chasteen was awarded his diploma posthumously.

At the very end of the assembly, Skip, Gaillard, and Don were all given graduation gowns before they accepted their high school diplomas, while the gymnasium erupted in applause.

"Well I was, I was surprised," said Gaillard.

"I never dreamt this, this is a big surprise for me," said Don.

Both Don and Gaillard say they both left high school to help out on the family farm.

A few years later, they joined the military. Now, in their 90s, they have their high school diplomas.

"Nintey-one-years old and I got a diploma," said Don, holding his proudly.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

















