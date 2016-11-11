Local woman proud of her connection to heroic group of WWII Airmen

Not everyone is so lucky on Veteran's Day.

One local woman can turn the pages of her grandfather's heroic World War II story whenever she wants just by opening a book.

'Lucky 666' tells the heroic story of her grandfather, Sgt. William Vaughan, and his crew of World War II US Army Airmen nicknamed the "Eager Beavers" and their mission deep into Japanese territory during World War.

Julie Paulenich's grandfather passed away in 1999.

Today she feels his spirit come alive as she reads the book.

"A mission that was going to be 1,200 miles away and unassisted by anyone else. It was a solo mission. Basically you had a suicide mission on their hands," said Julie.

The mission - to go deep in Japanese territory in 1943 when Japan was looking to invade Australia - was deemed nearly impossible.

"They had found a plan that no one wanted to fly any longer because it had been shot up and they viewed it as unlucky," said Julie.

The Eager Beavers encountered 20 Japanese fighters that out the radio panel that Sgt. Vaughan was using.

Every crew member was shot.

A radio interview with Sgt. Vaughan relates the harrowing conditions the men faced.

"Hurt, hurt bad. The boys, too. The radio operator feels something hot in the back of his neck... blood. The pilot is badly hit. He'll need plasma. The plan a twisted skeleton. Somehow photo charlie comes home."

The Eager Beavers became the most decorated crew in World War II history.

"Let's see, that's the distinguished service cross, the silver star and the distinguish flying cross and the air medal with how many clusters. '14'. Don't forget the presidential citation and the five major engagement stars and the purple heart with two oak leave clusters."

Julie's family is fortunate. They can pull the book off of the shelf and read about their family's great story. Not all families have this opportunity. That's where the library comes in to help families digitize some of their great stories.

"If they're interested in making their materials available to a much broader audience we can digitize the materials for them, create meta data, edit the images and then upload them to our publicly available website that's fully searchable," said Samantha Ashby, Supervisor of Digitizing with the Toledo-Lucas Co. Public Library.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.