Sister Gretchen holds annual bake sale of Sisters of St. Francis

Sister Gretchen was hard at work baking cookies for her annual holiday bake sale.

This is the 22nd years of the bake sale, which benefits the ministry fund of the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania.

It took only about two hours for the cookies to be nearly sold out, but Sister Gretchen said there will be more on sale for tomorrow.

There will be cookies, Christmas suckers, jam, and even s'mores for kids to make. Sister Gretchen does have advice for those wanting to get one her Polish coffee cakes.

"Come early," Sister Gretchen said. "We start at 9:30. If you want the Polish coffee cake, you have to be there early in the morning."

The sale is in Regina Hall at the sisters' convent on the campus of Lourdes University.

