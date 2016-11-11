Local veteran given new roof by local companies

On Veteran's Day it's the small gestures that matter. Maybe shaking somebody's hand. Call up a veteran and say, "Thank you."

But two local businesses showed their appreciation through much bigger project.

As a part of Owens Corning's Roof Deployment Project, a local Korean War veteran, Wayne McGee, received a brand new roof over his head.

"I'll tell you, it's a big surprise for me," McGee said. "It's about time they do some more for veterans."

McGee and his family are the 20th military family across 13 states to receive a new roof through this program. But for Owens Corning, this one is a little more personal.

"It's extra special here in Toledo when it's right in our backyard," said Brian Chambers, president of Owens Corning. "And to find such a great family like Mr. McGee and his whole family and get to know them through this process and to partner with our contractors to put this together, it's really a special day for us."

Owens Corning supplied the material, while the labor was donated by local contracting company Arnold's Home Improvement.

"I have a lot of military people that work for me," said Jason Arnold of Arnold's Home Improvement. "I have a father that was in the military, I have uncles that were in the military. So any time you can pay back someone that has served the country to protect our freedom, it's very nice to do. And it's very heartwarming to do."

In another small gesture of gratitude to our men and women that serve, a few of the employees installing the new roof asked not to be paid for their work.

