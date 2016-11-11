ODOT uses billboards in the fight against drugged driving

ODOT is using an electronic billboard to discourage drugged driving.

The message is on billboards across the state. It is part of a two-week blitz to get parents to talk to their kids about drugs.

Ohio governor John Kasich initiated the campaign called 'Start Talking' to address the drug problem in the Buckeye State.

Law enforcement officers are seeing a 25 percent increase in drug related traffic accidents since 2012. Over 3,500 crashes this year involved one of the drivers high on drugs.

"It's out of hand," said motorist Lee Stewart. "So I think it would be a great thing to notify people."

ODOT chose this two-week stretch to hit this campaign hard with so many motorists traveling for the Thanksgiving holidays. They hope the billboards will spark conversations within families on road trips.

Tune in next Tuesday for a special report on drugged driving as a part of WTOL's "Beating Heroin" initiative.

