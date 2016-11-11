City, TFD saying thank you to voters in two new videos

Before Tuesday’s election hundreds of police officer and firefighter jobs were on the line pending passage of Toledo's three-quarter percent temporary income tax levy.

According to city leaders that would have meant higher response times and higher rates of crime.

That never came to pass as Toledo voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of the levy.

To thank the community for voting yes, the city and fire department released thank you videos on their Facebook pages.

The city's video features the fire and police chiefs, as well as the mayor and others, all thanking the community.

In the video, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says, 'thanks for keeping us moving forward."

The fire department's video features several firefighters, saying their thanks.

Fire Chief Luis Santiago says, "the Toledo Fire Department is committed to you, so thanks for committing to us."

