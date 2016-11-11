St. Vincent Medical Center honor inpatient veterans with pinning ceremony

Veterans were honored with a flag and pinning ceremony Friday at St. Vincent Medical Center.

Flags and flag poles were blessed and dedicated in honor of the men and women who serve every day in America's armed forces.

After the ceremony, the Veterans Committee at St. Vincent recognized every veteran who is an inpatient at the hospital.

Each veteran received a special commemorative pin along with an American flag displayed outside their room.

"Other area hospitals in the northern region that are smaller than us have already been able to roll out a veterans pinning program," said Brittney Gold, a registered nurse at St. Vincent's."It took us a little longer being a bigger hospital, but with the importance of it, we felt very driven to develop one."

Toledo mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson was joined by Toledo police chief George Kral and Mercy Health leaders for the flag ceremony.

