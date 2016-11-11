Michigan, Flint ordered to make home water deliveries

A federal judge has ordered the state of Michigan and the city of Flint to deliver bottled water to lead-tainted homes under certain conditions.

Judge David Lawson granted an injunction Thursday sought by the American Civil Liberties Union and Natural Resources Defense Council. They've argued that many residents can't get to water distribution sites or have other challenges.

Flint residents are urged to use bottled water or filtered tap water while the city's water system heals from lead contamination. Corrosive water from the Flint River wasn't treated properly for 18 months.

Flint has free water distribution sites, but the judge says some residents still "are encountering great difficulty." Lawson says home delivery isn't required if officials verify that a filter has been properly installed and maintained. Residents also can decline delivery.

