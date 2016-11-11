Veterans honored at Longfellow Elementary

Toledo Public School students honored local veterans Friday.

A big event took place at Longfellow Elementary.

Some of the kids and their teachers brought family members and friends who are veterans.

They honored them by singing, showing off artwork and reading to them.

"It's important for them too understand that there are generations of people before them who fought to allow those opportunities," said one veteran.

There was also an essay writing contest that the veterans got to be a part of.

