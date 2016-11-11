'Lights Before Christmas' has come a long way since its humble beginning

Every year “Lights Before Christmas” transforms the Toledo Zoo into a winter wonderland.

The popular holiday event debuted in 1986 with just 50,000 twinkling lights.

Now there’s just over a million of them.

“Lights Before Christmas” kicked off on Friday night with its annual tree lighting.

The show has become a holiday tradition in Northwest Ohio.

“Oh there’s so many. It’s unbelievable. It’s great,” said Christmas light enthusiast Judy Haas in amazement.

A core crew of between a dozen and 15 employees from the zoo’s horticulture department begins decorating in early August.

Nearly 70 miles of lights are strung throughout the zoo.

Ten miles of extension cords are used.

Stroll through the zoo, you’re going to see 200 images of your favorite animals.

Best part of opening night?

“I love it. Nice and warm,” said Zoo visitor Erica Mishka.

But even when it’s cold, there’s still a heartwarming reason to come and view the beautiful lights.

“I love them. I love bringing the kids. It’s puts a smile on their faces” according to Amber Binder.

After ‘Lights Before Christmas’ ends on December 31st, it takes two months to take down all the lights, sort them and store them for the next holiday season.

There is also still time to help the get recognized as the "Best Zoo Lights for Christmas."

Between now and December 5, you can vote in the USA Today's contest.

This is the second year the Toledo Zoo has been in the running.

Last year, the Cincinnati Zoo beat out Toledo's display. But this year the Zoo is going for the gold with more than a million lights and 200 illuminated images. Plus, fan favorites the dancing lights, the big spruce and the ice slide.

The Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo runs through December 31.

Find more information on the event's activities and hours here.

