8-year-old wounds boy, 12, in western Michigan stabbing

Police say an 8-year-old boy critically injured a 12-year-old boy in a stabbing at a home in western Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responding to the Wednesday night stabbing found the older boy with a wound to the upper torso. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police didn't immediately confirm whether the boys were related.

According to preliminary reports, police say the 8-year-old boy was arguing with younger siblings when the 12-year-old intervened and was stabbed with a knife.

WOOD-TV reports an adult at the home disarmed the boy. The 8-year-old has been placed in juvenile detention as police investigate.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.