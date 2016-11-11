EDITORIAL: Thanking our Veterans - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Thanking our Veterans

This week our nation will commemorate and honor our military veterans for their patriotism, love of country, willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good of this nation. 

Veterans Day was created under President Woodrow Wilson to mark the end of World War I and has been celebrated since 1911. It is an annual anniversary with thanksgiving, prayer and events designed to promote peace through good will and mutual understanding.

Since our world is not always peaceful, Veterans Day will hopefully serve as a reminder for generations to come. 

On this day, I urge you to remember those who have sacrificed so that we may live free and pursue our rights as U.S. citizens. Instead of letting this day come and go like so many other national holidays, have you given any thought as to how you will show your appreciation to Veterans?  

Let's all thank our veterans and their families for everything they have done for this nation! I would like to show my own appreciation for Jim Lorenzen, Vietnam Veteran and my father! Thank you dad and THANKS to all our veterans! 

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:22:18 GMT

    Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm – Managing Director of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-08 17:52:17 GMT

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-02-21 21:25:47 GMT

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

