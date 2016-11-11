Saying 'Thank You' with Veterans Day Freebies - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Saying 'Thank You' with Veterans Day Freebies

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
(WTOL) -

Many national chains will be saying "Thank You" to veterans and active military members Friday by offering freebies and deals on food and drinks. 

Here are several places offering the deals: 

  • Bob EvansFree meal from a special menu available all day. Military ID required.
  • IHOPFree red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Little CaesarsFree Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu and get a $5 coupon that can be redeemed Nov. 12-27.
  • Red Lobster: Veterans, active duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID on November 10th and 11th.
  • LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert, and veterans and their guests will receive 10% off their meal.
  • Baskin-Robbins: For every ice cream scoop sold in the U.S., the company will donate 11 cents to United Service Organizations.
  • Outback SteakhouseFree Bloomin' Onion and a beverage. Outback also is offering active and former service members 15% off their meals and their families' Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews: All veterans and active duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants nationwide. Red Robin is also donating $10,000 to United Service Organizations. 
  • Ruby TuesdayFree appetizer up to $10.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.
  • ChipotleFrom 3 p.m. to close, all U.S. military, military spouses and veterans get a buy one get one free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.
  • Chili's: Free meal from a special menu.
  • Olive Garden: Veterans and active duty service members get a free entree. 
  • Great Clips: Veterans who go to Great Clips for a haircut on Nov. 11 will receive a coupon for a free hair cut valid through Dec. 31. 
  • Golden Corral: Veterans get a free beverage and buffet meal from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 14.

(All offers are subject to location participation.)

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly