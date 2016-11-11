Neighbors say better signage needed at site of deadly train accident

A woman was killed overnight in east Toledo after being hit by two trains.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. on Dearborn just past Starr Avenue.

Toledo police say Sara Shufelt, 29, of Graytown, Ohio, was speeding down Dearborn when she failed to stop at a dead end and drove through the guard rail before getting stuck on the tracks.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the woman getting out to look for help. When she didn't find any help she went back to her car and that is when it was hit by the first train.

Then, seconds later, she was hit and killed by a second train coming from the opposite direction on a second set of tracks.

Those living in the area say this is not the first time someone has found themselves on the tracks and they’d like to see something done to keep it from happening again.

"A guy come by here, hit the guardrail, bent it, and he ended up on the tracks last week,” said Frank Quiroz, who has lived near the scene of the accident for 27 years.

People who live in the area say the accident is a heartbreaking reminder of how better signs and lighting are needed.

They say people race down Dearborn Avenue all the time only to realize it’s is a dead end and not a through street.

"This used to go through and now it's a dead end. And I just think it needs to be posted a little bit better to stop the trucks and people from flying down here thinking that it still merges with 280,” said neighbor Bill Nopper.

