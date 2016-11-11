Big Board Friday playoff preview: Week 2

The second round of the OHSAA playoffs begins Friday, as teams continue their march toward a state championship.

Anthony Wayne (8-3) and Avon Lake (8-3) will battle to secure a spot in the state semi-finals.

The Generals come into the game after a 21-7 win against Glenville.

The defense has been the bread and butter for the Generals this season.

Following a 31-0 loss against Findlay in their opening game, Anthony Wayne has allowed only 12.4 points per game.

Anthony Wayne’s other two losses this season were decided by combined 14 points to Springfield and Napoleon.

Unlike Anthony Wayne, Avon Lake’s strength is in their offense.

The Shoreman beat Avon 27-26 in the first round of the playoffs.

Avon Lake is averaging 35 points per game. However, two of their three losses were by more than 20 points.

Avon Lake and Anthony Wayne kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Cedar Point Stadium.

Liberty Center (9-2) is looking to avenge a regular-season loss against undefeated Patrick Henry (11-0).

The two teams faced off in September. The Patriots won the game, but by only eight points.

Patrick Henry’s defense has been stout all season long, allowing an average of 13 points per game. The Patriots allowed more than 20 points only twice this season.

The defense seems to be continually improving with the Patriots pitching their first shutout of the season last week against Tinora.

Like their rival, Liberty Center also boasts a strong defense.

The Tigers have allowed an average of 14 points per game. Liberty Center’s defense allowed their opponents more than 20 points three times this season, but also pitched two shutouts.

Patrick Henry and Liberty Center kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Patrick Henry High School.

Across the border in Michigan, undefeated Whiteford (11-0) hosts undefeated Climax-Scotts (11-0) to determine who will get into the state semi-finals.

Whiteford is coming off a 44-21 victory over Morenci.

The Bobcats boast a high power offense, averaging 46 points per game. Whiteford has never scored less than 30 points this season and scored more than 50 points four times.

Climax-Scotts is coming off a 28-14 win over Mendon.

The Panthers feature both a high-powered offense and stout defense. The offense is averaging 49 points per game, while the defense is only allowing nine points per game.

Whiteford and Climax Scotts face off at 7 p.m. Friday night at Whiteford High School,

