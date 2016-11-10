Bedford High School holds forum on sexting, other cyber crimes

Parents attended an informational session on the dangers of student sexting, bullying, and other cyber crimes Thursday at Bedford High School.

The forum included a presentation plus a panel discussion on how to keep your children safe. The Michigan Attorney General Office, a local judge and prosecutor, and law enforcement were involved.

A lot of attention was put on the dangers of sexting.

"It's a problem, there's no doubt about it. And it's every school, it's across the country, it knows no boundaries," said Det. Sgt. Jeff Pauli of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

He was one of the panelists at the forum. He says the main tip parents need to remember is keep an eye on your child's phone.

"Look at their pictures, see how they're communicating. I mean typically they own the phones, the parents, it's not out of the question to look at these phones and keep an eye on what they're doing," said Pauli.

The detective said in most cases, kids have no idea the repercussions of sexting, specifically taking a naked picture. But he wants parents and kids to understand, it's not only a bad idea but can be considered a crime.

Valuable information for parents like Mindy Klawoon who attended the meeting and has two kids in Bedford schools.

"There's so many things I think as parents we don't realize that our kids are in to and thinking about doing. And the more we know the better," said Klawoon.

