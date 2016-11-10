Veteran celebrates Marine's birthday by cutting cake with sword

Thursday marked the 241st birthday of the United States Marine Corps. And Walt Churchill Jr., a Marine veteran himself, wanted to celebrate.

"Well, you get cake for one thing. so the cake is good," Churchill said.

He decided the best way to celebrate the occasion was to cut the cake with a combat sword.

"And you know, once a Marine, always a Marine," Churchill said. "The Marine Corps has been a part of my history."

Many remember Walt's father, Walt Churchill Sr., a two-star general in the Marine Corps. In fact, most people just called him 'The General.'

So both service and swords run in the family.

"My dad's sword was for officers, my sword is for a little closer, hand to hand combat because it's got protection," Churchill said. "The officers' [sword] is a little bit fancier. It's sharp enough to cut cake anyway."

There's something special about an American flag cake cut with a combat sword. Just the right mix of chocolate and patriotism.

Celebrating 241 years is a good start to the weekend. They will have have another opportunity for cake tomorrow, which just happens to be Veterans Day.

