Budding entrepreneurs compete in 'Shark Tank' style competition

Imani Lateef is a self described nerd and looking to make his way into the comic book business.

Mr. Lateef’s business is named Peep Game Comix, a digital platform dedicated to black comic book creators.

“I’m solving a very widespread problem that comic book retailers aren’t applying to their market," Lateef said. "This market has a ton of potential for growth."

Lateef participated Thursday night in Pitch and Pour 5.0, sponsored by the University of Toledo’s LaunchPad Incubation Program, a home for early stage technology companies.

The competition is modeled after the popular TV show 'Shark Tank.’

Four teams were given five minutes to pitch their business models to three judges. The teams compete for $10,000 in cash and prizes to launch their company.

“I feel like this is a platform to get technology out there. Receive feedback, receive funds that you need to move it forward,” said Jessica Sattler of the Incubation Program.

Also making a pitch was Glen Schembechler.

His company is called Sport Testing, which uses laser timing technology to predict the future success of athletes.

“So say for example you run a kid in a forty yard dash," Schembechler said. "It’s much better than using a hand held stopwatch when you have human error involved. This is 100 percent laser timing."

The mission of UT’s Incubation Program is to promote economic development in northwest Ohio through innovation and technology.

The winner of the 2016 Pitch and Pour 5.0 was Zid-Zid, a web based platform, designed for kids ages three to six, which helps parents expose them to world languages.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.