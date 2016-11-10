TPS, police and fire work to get students into public safety program

Plans to get Toledo Public School students not only interested in, but employed by, the Toledo fire and police departments are underway.

It's an initiative various groups are in the middle of working on together, thanks to Councilwoman Dr. Cecilia Adams.

During a meeting Thursday at One Government Center, Dr. Adams says she's pleased with the progress, as her idea moves into a more concrete reality.

"We're getting into the nuts and bolts and the nitty-gritty," said Dr. Adams. "It's going to happen."

Jennifer Lawless, the executive director of College & Career Readiness at TPS, says they are all-in.

Lawless says one of the ideas is working with Owens Community College and the EMT Pathway Program to have students taking EMT courses alongside college courses for high school credit.

"So we are working with them to build, build out what that would look like for our high school students that we know are interested in some sort of law enforcement career field," said Lawless.

During Thursday's meeting, which included leaders from the fire and police departments, some of the challenges were addressed like transportation to Owens and food for the students.

"Between now and when we come back in January, those are our big hurdles when it comes to the EMT course accessibility," said Lawless.

Dr. Adams said it's important that minority students are encouraged into public safety positions so the departments reflect what the community looks like.

"I think it's important for individuals to see people who look like them in positions of power," said Dr. Adams.

The goal is to have the program running in 2017.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.