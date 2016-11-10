New construction work scheduled for I-75 near downtown Toledo

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it wants to keep winter traffic safely moving along northbound I-75 through downtown Toledo.

If you have driven between South Avenue and Dorr Street lately, you may have encountered unexpected potholes. The pothole patrol is on the way for some quick fixes.

The worst stretch is the Collingwood Boulevard Bridge.

“We’ve been in the process of putting together a plan to replace the structure. It’s a $150 million project scheduled to start next July,” according to Mike Gramza of ODOT.

But for now, temporary patchwork will be done on the bridge.

If the weather cooperates, a skin of asphalt will be laid down to smooth out the road until the real work kicks in during the summer.

“That will take care of it permanently," Gramza said. "We have to manage the dollars we have to spend on it and get everybody through there safely.”

The work is expected to start sometime in the next two weeks during nighttime hours. ODOT is telling drivers to be on the lookout for occasional lane closures.

