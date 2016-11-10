Athlete of the Week: Brooke Gyori

Sonny Lewis coaches volleyball at Owens Community College, where he's taking the Express to the nationals for a second straight years. Owens is ranked second in the nation.

Ask anyone who is the on-floor coach of the team, and they will likely sophomore Brooke Gyori from Clay High School.

Gyori is a defensive specialist who was not only league player of the year in 2015, she was named a Juco All-American.

"I just work hard in practice to get better every day," Gyori said. "My team pushes me to get better."

"Brooke is outstanding because she hustles after every ball, does everything we ask of her," said Coach Lewis. "She's as good as she is because she works hard every day."

Her coach says Gyori's athletic background helps her be the team player she is today at Owens. In high school, she played volleyball, softball, and ran cross country.

"She's a team player, wants to win and she's our leader on the court," Lewis said. "Our defense is so good because of Brooke."

Owens finished ninth in the national tournament in 2015, but the Express has higher aspirations for this year's team.

"We have a thing before practice every day," Gyori said. "We say, 'red banner.' The national tournament is our goal every day."

Owens is in the midst of a 14-match win streak.

The national tournament begins Thursday, November 17 in West Virginia.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.