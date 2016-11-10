Insurance broker discusses health insurance changes under Trump presidency

High premiums, access to carriers, and shrinking networks are a few of the issues consumers complain about to brokers like Jason Bradford of Kim Bradford & Associates in Swanton, when it comes to health insurance.

They are issues President-elect Donald Trump says he will fix in his first one hundred days in office when he promises to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But is repeal and replace the best route, or would it just complicate matters even further?

"He could go for the full repeal but then brings things back in like the elimination of pre-existing conditions," Jason Bradford said. "At the same time, he could just modify the existing law. Honestly, I think that might be the easier path, than trying to repeal and replace because it's a huge law."

Bradford said it is likely there will be changes when it comes to health insurance. The extent of those changes are not clear, the hope is to get insurers that opted out, back into the mix.

"There could be a possibility for options that would spur them to come back into the market, especially here in Ohio," said Bradford.

According to Bradford, it is too early to answer will healthcare costs actually go down.

"So much is involved in setting the pricing, I don't know if I could give you an answer. It could come down, we could continue to see it continue to rise. It all depends on what's put in place," he said.

No matter what changes we'll see, insurance brokers at Kim Bradford and Associates said they are up for the challenge.

"We're very well-versed," said Bradford. "We're on the ground every day, learning how these products work."

