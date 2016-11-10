Money Talks News: How to become a budgeting superstar

Like diets, budgets are something we know we should do, but find it hard to start and even harder to stick it out. But by following a few simple tips, you may find yourself on a budget that can help you succeed.

Most importantly, you have to have a goal.

A goal is the prize. It's the reason why you are saving money. It could be a house, car, vacation, early retirement or paying off debt. Whatever your goal is, it needs to be specific and concrete. You goal also needs to have a deadline.

One of the hardest parts of sticking to a budget is writing down everything you spend. That's a time consuming pain, or at least it was.

Now there are apps that will do that for you. All you have to do is set spending limits and check the app to see how you are doing.

Like a diet, the stricter your budget, the harder it is going to be to stick with your budget. Give yourself a little slack, little rewards. Budgeting doesn't have to be about deprivation, it's really about motivation.

One final idea is don't budget alone. Whether it's a friend or a spouse, doing things together always makes it easier.

The bottom line is if you have had trouble sticking to either a diet or a budget, try again. Be flexible, reward yourself, get a partner, and above all, keep your eye on the prize.

For more information tips and links to budgeting apps, go to the Money Talks News website and search for "Budget."

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.