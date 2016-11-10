Interactive veterans exhibit opens at Main Library

People looking for a unique way to learn about veterans and the wars of our past can stop over to the Main Library in downtown Toledo.

The library is hosting an exhibit called "War Comes Home: The Legacy."

The exhibit is an interactive storytelling experience. Visitors dial a number on their phone and listen to the actual veteran read his story or the stories are read by famous actors.

The library says this exhibit aims to preserve these veteran stories.

"There's a timelessness," said Ben Malczewski, Media Relations Coordinator Toledo-Lucas Co. Library. "I think the exhibit captures that as well too. You see throughout all of these different conflicts the individual, the humanity, the person behind that story. They all kind of resonate. I think that unfortunately with time, we're losing some of these stories."

The exhibit will remain at the Main Library through November 20.

