Ohio political party leaders weigh in on impact of election

Ohio political party leaders are offering their perspectives on the outcome of Tuesday's presidential election in the battleground state.

Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper disagrees with President-elect Donald Trump's overall message but says Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America great again," captured what many voters were thinking. Pepper says a Trump presidency puts pressure on GOP lawmakers who may have policy differences with Trump.

State Republican Party chairman Matt Borges says he wasn't expecting Trump to win the state by the roughly 9-point margin that he did. Borges says he sees an opportunity to expand the party in Ohio.

Both chairmen spoke Thursday at a postelection forum, where legislative leaders also were scheduled to speak about their priorities.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.