Michigan man avoids jail in returnable cans, bottles scam

A Michigan man who authorities say was trying to return more than 10,000 cans and bottles for 10 cents apiece is avoiding jail time.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus of Howell reports (http://bit.ly/2fADQ4O ) Brian Edward Everidge of Columbiaville was ordered Thursday to pay $1,230 in fines and court costs following his earlier guilty plea to one count of beverage return of nonrefundable bottles.

Everidge told the court he made a "huge mistake" that he regrets every day.

Authorities have said Everidge was stopped for speeding April 27 by state police in Livingston County. Inside the truck he was driving were aluminum cans and glass bottles that police were told were from Kentucky.

To legally get a bottle or can refund in Michigan, beverages must be bought in the state.

Information from: Livingston Daily Press & Argus, http://www.livingstondaily.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.