Sylvania Twp. police respond after vehicle crashes into building - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Twp. police respond after vehicle crashes into building

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township police are responding after a vehicle crashes into a building on Marshall, north of Alexis Road. 

We're told there is heavy damage. 

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update with the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly