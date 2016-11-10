Allergen Free Thanksgiving Recipes from Meijer Stores

It’s estimated that nearly 15 million Americans have a food allergy. In children, food allergies effect 1 of every 13 children. Eight foods are responsible for most allergic reactions: milk, egg, peanut, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish and crustacean shellfish. Mild reactions such as a rash to severe reactions such as anaphylaxis (life-threatening reaction than may include closing of the airway) can happen when the allergen is ingested. Severe allergic reactions are most often caused by nut, peanut and shellfish allergies. For our “Allergy Friendly Thanksgiving” we focus on three common allergens: Gluten, Dairy and Tree Nut.

HOLIDAY APPETIZERS:

An easy way to avoid common food allergens is to serve foods that are naturally allergen free. These allergy friendly appetizers will please all of your guests.

Marinated Mushrooms

Makes 4 servings

2 pounds True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic White Button Mushrooms, (the smaller the better)

2 Tbsps. True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Olive Oil

½ cup True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Italian dressing

½ cup balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsps. fresh parsley, chopped

2 tsps. Fresh thyme, stems removed and chopped

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

1. Remove the stems from the mushrooms and clean tops with a soft cloth to remove any dirt.

2. In a large skillet add 2 tablespoons olive oil and warm over medium high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté stirring frequently 8-10 minutes.

3. Remove mushrooms from pan with a slotted spoon and place in a large bowl; discard any leftover water/oil from the pan.

4. Add Italian dressing, balsamic vinegar, fresh parsley, fresh thyme and pepper to the mushrooms; mix well to combine. Let stand in the fridge at least 2 hours.

5. Serve mushrooms cold or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per serving: 225 Calories, 16 g Fat, 16 g Carbohydrate, 2.5 g Fiber, 22 g Protein, 1186 mg Sodium.

Spinach Hummus

Makes approx. 2 cups

1 (15 ounce) True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Garbanzo Beans, drained and rinsed

10 ounces True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Frozen Spinach, thawed

½ cup Tahini

½ teaspoon Lemon Zest

Juice of One Lemon

¼ teaspoon True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Garlic Powder

¾ teaspoon Fine Sea Salt

1/8 teaspoon True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Cumin

1 Tablespoon True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Paprika, for serving

1. Add everything into a food processor or blender. Pulse, adding water to get things moving if necessary.

2. Taste and add additional salt if necessary.

3. Place in a serving dish and top with a sprinkle of paprika.

4. Serve with fresh vegetable platter.

Nutrition information per serving (1/4 cup): 106 Calories, 6g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 246mg Sodium, 11g Carbohydrate, 2.5g Fiber, 4g Protein



Scrumptious Sides

Gluten Free Rice Stuffing with Cranberries

Serves 6

2 tbsp. Earth Balance® Original Buttery Spread

½ cup chopped celery*

1/3 cup chopped onion*

1 ½ cup or 2 bags Minute® Multi-Grain Medley, Gluten Free (brown rice, red rice, wild rice and quinoa)

1 ¾ cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic Chicken Stock

½ cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic Sweetened Dried Cranberries

1 tsp. McCormick® Rubbed Sage

½ tsp. True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic Ground Paprika

1/3 cup shelled pumpkin seeds

1. Melt spread in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

2. Add rice to skillet. Stir in stock, cranberries, sage and paprika. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 12 minutes or until stock is absorbed and rice is tender.

3. Remove from heat. Stir in pumpkin seeds. Fluff with fork before serving.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 254 calories, 10g fat, 11mg chol., 176mg sodium, 36g carb, 3g fiber, 5g protein

Sweet Potato Casserole

Serves: 10-12

Casserole Ingredients:

3 cups sweet potatoes, boiled or microwaved, peeled and mashed

1/2 cup sugar

½ cup dairy-free butter substitute

3 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon gluten-free vanilla extract

1 teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon McCormick® ground cloves or allspice

1 teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic ground ginger

3/4 cup dairy-free sour cream substitute (or dairy free yogurt)

¼ teaspoon baking soda

Pinch salt

Topping:

4 tablespoons dairy-free butter substitute spread

½ cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic brown sugar

2 tablespoons gluten-free flour of choice

½ cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic coconut flakes

½ cup shelled pumpkin seeds, optional

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 1½-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, stir together mashed sweet potatoes, sugar, spread, eggs, vanilla extract, spices and dairy-free sour cream. Add baking soda and salt, mixing well.

3. Spread mixture into prepared baking dish. Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes until the center is set.

4. Prepare topping by combining melted spread, brown sugar, flour, coconut flakes and pumpkin seeds in a bowl.

5. Remove casserole from oven and sprinkle topping over the top. Return casserole to the oven for 10 more minutes or until lightly browned.

TIP Pressed for time? Use 3 cups refrigerated gluten free dairy free mashed sweet potatoes.

Savory Roast Turkey with Smoke Paprika:

Some turkeys may be injected with natural flavorings or broths that can contain gluten. Read ingredient lists and allergen statements carefully. Look for a “gluten-free” statement on your turkey. If your turkey comes with a “gravy packet”-discard it as it may contain wheat flour as a thickener. Pre-stuffed turkeys are not gluten free. If you are making a traditional bread crumb stuffing that contains regular bread with gluten, do not stuff your turkey. Gluten from the stuffing can cross-contaminate the turkey meat.

Serves: 15

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic Italian Seasoning

1 Tbsp. Coarse ground Salt

1/2 Tbsp. Black Pepper, Coarse Ground

1 Tbsp. McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Paprika, Smoked

2 tsp True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic Garlic Powder

2 tsp McCormick Gourmet™ Mustard, Ground

1 Whole gluten-free turkey, 12 to 14 pounds, fresh or frozen, thawed

2 ribs Celery

1 Onion, quartered

1 Orange, quartered

2 McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Bay Leaves, Turkish

1 Tbsp. True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic Olive oil

½ cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic Chicken Stock

Directions:

1. Place oven rack in lowest position. Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roasting rack in shallow roasting pan. Mix first 6 ingredients in small bowl.

2. Place turkey, breast-side up, in prepared pan. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the seasoning mixture inside turkey. Stuff with celery, onion, orange and bay leaves. Brush turkey breast with oil. Spread remaining seasoning mixture over entire surface and under skin of turkey. Add stock to pan; cover loosely with heavy duty foil.

3. Roast 1 hour. Remove foil. Roast 2 to 2½ hours longer or until internal temperature reaches 165°F (175°F in thigh), basting occasionally with pan juices.

4. Remove turkey from oven. Let stand 20 minutes. Transfer to platter or carving board and slice. Reserve pan juices to make gravy or to serve with turkey.

Fast and Simple Turkey Gravy

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Pamela’s Bread Mix or Gluten Free Flour

3 Tablespoons non-dairy buttery spread

1 1/2 cups pan dripping juice from turkey roasting pan

1/2 cup water or white wine

Directions:

1. In a non-stick pan over medium heat, toast Bread Mix or gluten free flour, stirring constantly until it browns slightly (about 5 – 7 minutes). Reserve.

2. Melt the buttery spread in medium pan, add the toasted flour and stir until bubbly and fragrant about 1-2 minutes.

3. Add pan dripping mixture 1/2 c. at a time, stirring well with a whisk. Stir while mixture thickens to desired consistency.

Segment 3: Delicious Desserts

Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie

Serves 8

Ingredients-Crust:

2 cups crushed Schar® honey-grams

¼ cup butter – softened *For Dairy Allergies use vegetable oil non-dairy spread

¼ teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic ground cinnamon.

Ingredients for the pie filling:

1 can (15 ounces) Meijer pumpkin puree

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated skim milk *For Dairy Allergies substitute 1 1/3 cups vegetarian non-dairy milk such as soy or rice milk

2 True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic eggs

1/3 cup, packed True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic brown sugar

1/3 cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic cane sugar

½ teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic ground nutmeg

½ teaspoons McCormick® ground allspice

1 teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic cinnamon.

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Crush gram-crackers into a fine meal.

3. Add crushed gram-crackers to a mixing bowl and stir in cinnamon. Melt butter (or spread) and mix until dough forms a coarse meal.

4. Press into the bottom of a Cheesecake Spring Form Pan or a deep pie pan.

5. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool while mixing the pie filling.

6. In large bowl beat eggs until frothy. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.

7. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.

8. Let cool before serving. Enjoy!

Apple Oatmeal Crisp

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

5 Cup peeled, thinly sliced apples

1/4 Cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic cane sugar

1 Tablespoon Cornstarch

1 teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic ground cinnamon

2 Tablespoons Water

Topping Ingredients:

3/4 Cup Quaker® Gluten Free Quick 1-Minute Oats, uncooked

1/4 Cup multi-purpose gluten free flour blend

1/3 Cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic ground cinnamon

4 Tablespoons dairy free buttery spread

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°F.

2. For filling, place apples in large bowl. Add sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon; sprinkle water over apples. Stir until ingredients are well combined and cornstarch is dissolved.

3. Spoon into 8-inch square baking dish or other 2-quart baking dish.

4. For topping, in medium bowl combine oats, flour blend, brown sugar and cinnamon; mix well. Cut in spread until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over apples. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until fruit is tender and topping is crisp. Serve warm.

