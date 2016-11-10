Emotional call to duty ceremony held for Ohio National Guardsmen deploying out of Toledo

An emotional call to duty ceremony was held Tuesday at Cedar Creek Church in Perrysburg, as the families of 125 men and women of the Ohio National Guard prepared to say goodbye.

The soldiers of the Ohio National Guard's 323rd Military Police Company in Toledo are deploying overseas.

"Very hard...that's my lover."

"Yeah. A lot of emotion today."

"I'm trying not to think of it I guess, it will be sad, I know, it will be sad, but it will be alright."

These are just a few of the emotions being felt as loved ones walked into the ceremony with proud smiles and walked out with tears, knowing they'll be missing one very important loved one this holiday season.

About 80 of these soldiers will be headed to Turkey to conduct operations in support of the U.S. European Command. The others will be conducting operations in support of the U.S. Southern Command.

Their deployment will focus mainly on security and will last a little under a year. It's something they've been preparing for for almost a year

"I am very proud of him, he was a little baby when I first saw him and now he's a grown man and doing good things for the country, and we are very proud of him," said Ted Lucio of his son.

Family members say they've been dreading the day, but now they'll start a new countdown until they return home.

The commander says while this is a hard time to leave, they are more than ready to protect us here at home.

"It will be tough being away from the families for that time period, but everyone's kind of been prepared for it. A lot of them had the chance to have their Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations early, but it's definitely the timing of it will be a little bit more stressful for some. But they're prepared and ready to go," said Captain Cory Eickholt.

19-year-old Colton Lucio is one solider that is leaving his family. He says, they were able to spend time together before today, but he's ready for this new journey.

"The clock is ticking," Lucio says. "This is the official start of everything so after this is done, I mean, after I leave here, that's a day closer to coming home."

Being gone nearly a year, these men and women are going to miss a lot of things.

"He has to have those monster cookies, that just gets him through." said Rosella Fortner, grandmother of Andrew Ennis.

"The entire squad will be enjoying them," Ennis says. "It's good for us, and we share them amongst everybody."

Many of these soldiers heading overseas are very young, some, just old enough to vote, and for a lot of them this is their first time being deployed.

Fortunately, there are resources for them and their families during this tough time.

Tanya Karabanovs works with the United Services Organization and during the ceremony she was providing snacks for those in attendance.

She realizes Sunny D and donuts cannot take away the pain they're feeling, but she wants them to know she's there for them.

"Men and women who are leaving today, they're special because they're not everyday soldiers they're what they call citizen soldiers or part time soldiers," Karabanovs said. "They're called when their country needs them and they leave their lives, their jobs, their family to go and serve our country."

Another organization providing support is the Family Readiness Group (FRG).

The FRG is able to help with anything from doing taxes to providing emotional support.

"Just concerned about safety, where are they going and are they going to be safe and will they come home okay," said Carla Steele-Fey from the FRG. "The general idea around here is that we are all in this together, and we are just keeping ourselves open to support each other."

Both groups say they are with the families every step of the way.

Military leaders see the positive and say this couldn't come at a more perfect time for the country. Right after an emotion filled election, they say their allegiance isn't to one political party but to the constitution.

Previous deployments for the unit include Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003) and Operation Enduring Freedom-Qatar (2012).

