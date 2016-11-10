Family, friends remember Taylor Meek one year after murder

Emotions are still raw for the friends and family of a man murdered in east Toledo one year ago.

The body of Taylor Meek was found by firefighters responding to a fire at his apartment on Consaul and Burger Street. An autopsy later confirmed he had died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Now, one year later, and his killer is still out there.

On Wednesday, a vigil was held in his honor. Meek's friends remember him as the type of friend who could always brighten your day.

"When you were having a bad day, he put a smile on your face. You never go a day without having a smile, throwing out a 'hi, hey, how are you doing?' Not a day goes by... but now you don't get that phone call, you don't get that message," said Meek's friend Waydrina Rennie.

So far, no arrests have been made in Meek's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.