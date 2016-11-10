Sen. Portman calls for unity in Ohio amid the election of Trump

Republican Senator Rob Portman is urging Ohioans to come together to improve the country.

Portman says he doesn't believe his decision late in the race to withdraw his support for Donald Trump will hurt his relationship with him. The Senator says he actually thinks Trump can improve trade deals.

"Trade is not on a level playing field now. People want to see the trade enforcement. I do think that's one reason he won Michigan and Ohio, certainly. I think it's something he can deliver on," said Sen. Portman (R-Ohio).

Sen. Portman was re-elected on Tuesday, easily beating challenger and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland.

