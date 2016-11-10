Daniel Clay pleads not guilty to charges in felony court

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck maintained his innocence once again Thursday.

Daniel Clay had his first day in felony court in Monroe County, where his attorney entered not guilty pleas to the two charges he faces – murder and concealing a death.

Even though Daniel Clay’s arraignment lasted less than a minute many members of Chelsea Bruck’s family were in the courtroom, as they have been for every one of his court appearances.

Bruck went missing after a Halloween party over two years ago. They searched for months until a person building a home found her body.

Clay admitted to investigators that he was there when Bruck died, but that it happened only after the two were having sex and she had asked him to choke her.

Earlier this month, Clay's case was bound over to felony court after the judge ruled there was enough evidence in the case.

The judge continued Clay's bond, meaning he will continue to remain behind bars till the trial. The next hearing has been scheduled for December.

With this case being so highly publicized a gag order has been issued by the judge so attorney's for the state and the prosecution will not be able to speak to the media.

