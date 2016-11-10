Daniel Clay pleads not guilty to charges in felony court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Daniel Clay pleads not guilty to charges in felony court

Daniel Clay in court Nov. 2 (Source: WTOL) Daniel Clay in court Nov. 2 (Source: WTOL)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck maintained his innocence once again Thursday. 

Daniel Clay had his first day in felony court in Monroe County, where his attorney entered not guilty pleas to the two charges he faces – murder and concealing a death.

Even though Daniel Clay’s arraignment lasted less than a minute many members of Chelsea Bruck’s family were in the courtroom, as they have been for every one of his court appearances. 

Bruck went missing after a Halloween party over two years ago. They searched for months until a person building a home found her body.

Clay admitted to investigators that he was there when Bruck died, but that it happened only after the two were having sex and she had asked him to choke her.

Earlier this month, Clay's case was bound over to felony court after the judge ruled there was enough evidence in the case.

The judge continued Clay's bond, meaning he will continue to remain behind bars till the trial. The next hearing has been scheduled for December.

With this case being so highly publicized a gag order has been issued by the judge so attorney's for the state and the prosecution will not be able to speak to the media.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly