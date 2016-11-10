20-year-old man dies after crash on Airport Highway

The identity of the 20-year-old killed in a crash on Airport Highway this morning has been released.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Airport Highway (SR 2), near the Toledo Express Airport in Monclova Township.

Troopers say Andrew Good, 20, of Sylvania, was traveling eastbound behind a semi truck when the truck slowed down for a turn. Good then crashed into the back of the truck.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

