Rossford Schools looking ahead after school improvement bond and levy passes

The focus is on the future for Rossford Schools after voters passed the school improvement bond and levy on election night.

Voters approved the issue 52 to 48 percent.

Passing the levy was huge feat for a district that has tried to update their buildings for more than 30 years.

"It just lifts everyone up. As you're out and about today, you know well wishers, and a lot of smiles, and just people thinking all the good things that come along with this passage," said Rossford Superintendent Dan Creps.

The superintendent said they watched the numbers down to the final minute at their election watch party at Billy V's in Rossford on Tuesday. Creps says during that time, they never took anything for gr anted.

"Until we knew for sure that it was done, all the precincts had reported, and we had locked in a win, we were nervous right up until that point," said Creps.

According to superintendent, making sure the community was informed, and the volunteers who informed them were the difference makers in this election. Now that the election is over, Creps said the district is looking forward.

"We look to get started as soon as we get decisions made that we feel comfortable with and that are going to best suit the district's needs and the students we serve," said Creps.

The superintendent said sitting down with their legal team is the first step. They plan to do that next week.

The stadium will be the first place the community will notice construction, which will start next year. The projected completion date of the project July of 2020



