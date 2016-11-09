Voters pass operating levy for Woodmore school district on third attempt

After a third attempt this year, voters in the combined Woodmore school district voted to approve the district's five year operating levy.

The 3.5 mill operating levy will generate $600,000 for the school district.

It is a renewal levy, so there will be no additional taxes for residents.

School board president Joe Liszak believes distrust from the community over the district's financial turmoil over the last few years may have been a factor in the levy being voted down in March and August. But a strong ground game helped educate voters on the need for the levy money.

"We got out there, we had board forums," said Liszak said. "The levy committee was run by Jen Bustinger from Woodville. They were beating on doors, talking to people, and holding community meetings that I think were just educating the public on why we needed the money."

The combined district includes Woodmore and Elmore.

