Toledo fire class grateful temporary tax passed

Toledo firefighters jumped out of trucks and immediately started rolling out hoses at a 'fire' Wednesday morning.

The fire was not real, just part of the training process for Fire Class 291. Without the passing of Toledo's three-quarter percent temporary income tax, the entire class of 40 men and women would have been cut.

In Tuesday's election, the temporary income tax passed overwhelmingly, with about 62 percent of people voting for the measure.

"It's a very great sense of relief for sure," said Ryan Glazener, a firefighter in class 291.

Glazener says he's always wanted to be a firefighter. He said he now has a clearer mind to finish his training.

"Being on this department and having a little bit of experience has done nothing but cement that idea that there's no greater calling than being a firefighter, especially in the City of Toledo," said Glazener.

Lt. Matt Hertzfeld, a spokesperson for the fire department, said he is thankful the temporary income tax passed not just for the department, but for the city.

"Our goal is to continue to provide that level of service that the citizens have grown accustomed to: professional, compassionate, and caring," said Lt. Hertzfeld. "This fire class is an extension of that. These firefighters will hit the line sometime early next year, and they'll carry on that tradition of service."

