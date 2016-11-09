Ten immigrants become the newest U.S. citizens during ceremony in Bowling Green

Election season is a reminder of how diverse the United States is as a nation.

That diversity was on full display Wednesday as immigrants from eight different countries came together to become American citizens.

"I think this is a great opportunity to just kind of clear our heads a little bit and focus on what's important," said Master of Ceremonies Judge James R. Knepp II.

Ten people were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Bowling Green this afternoon. For many of those, it was the realization of a dream.

"It's a country based on immigrants," said new citizen Morgan Lee. "I would encourage anybody, if you have a dream, go ahead and try to reach it. If you don't even try how do you get your dream."

The ceremony is a reminder to the new citizen about the importance of diversity in the fabric of America.

"It doesn't require you to be one way, to drop your roots and your origins," said new citizen Dr. Juan Pablo Bes. "The notion of being American is something that has evolved over time, now something static or one way. So each generation of immigrants brings something new, and I think that's the great thing about being American."

These new Americans serve as a reminder that America's diversity is what makes this country special.

