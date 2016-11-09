Lucas County levies, how much will they cost you?

The Imagination Station, 911, TARTA, Toledo Zoo, Toledo Library and Lucas County Children Services all had levies in Tuesday's election and they all passed.

How much you'll pay for each levy depends on the value of your home. To give you a rough idea of the cost, WTOL 11 compared levies based off homes worth $100,000.

Click here to figure out the cost for your own property.

The Imagination Station, 911, and TARTA asked for renewals, so you would pay the same amount you've paid before.

The Toledo Zoo asked for less money than before.

Lucas County Children Services and the Toledo Lucas County Library asked for more money, but the Library's increase would not go into effect until 2018.

When you add up the increases, and factor in the Zoo's nearly $3 decrease, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $11 more next year, and about $39 more in 2018.

Here's the breakdown based on a home worth $100,000:

$14 (Children Services) - $3 (Toledo Zoo) = $11 (2017)

$14 (Children Services) + $28 (Library) - $3 (Toledo Zoo) = $39 (2018)

Think of it in terms of pizza. The owner of a $100,000 home in 2017 will pay extra about the cost of a large Marco's pizza and in 2018 will pay extra about the cost of three large Marco's pizzas and an order of cheesy bread.



The cost of all these levies added up, factoring in the renewals, the decrease and the increases, the total per year based on a $100,000 home is about $267.



Here's the complete breakdown based on a home worth $100,000:

Library: $115.50

Zoo: $22.97

911: $21.11

Imagination Station: $5.13

Children Services: $56.22

TARTA: $45.71

That does not include Toledo's three-quarter percent temporary tax. That passed as a renewal tax, so you'll pay the same amount you've paid before. That levy is based off income, not property value, like the other levies.



For the median income of about $35,000, that translates to about $263 a year.



