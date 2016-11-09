TPD recruits find new confidence with passage of Issue 2

The 29 men and women of the Toledo Citizens Police Academy took a gamble just five days before a major election that would determine whether or not they would even have a job.

But with the passage of the three quarter percent levy, the new recruits have a boost of enthusiasm moving forward.

With their days filled with yelling, orders, and strict obedience, the recruits had no time to worry about looking for a job. That's the message Chief George Kral told recruits.

"The last thing they need on top of the stress of the academy was wondering if they would have a job in month and a half," Chief Kral said. "So I am incredibly grateful to the voters for realizing how important this was."

Ramon Hamilton is one of those recruits who made the risk to serve in Toledo after moving from Mississippi.

"I have a wife and three children, and I left them down there," Hamilton said. "I risked it, left my job, just hoping it would pass and it did."

Hamilton said faith kept him strong through the first week of this intense academy when his family's future was on the line.

He says the community voting yes for the levy was a vote for him, his family, and the rest of his class to keep moving forward.

"It definitely gave me a boost," Hamilton said. "It gave me a boost to know I will be here to protect the citizens of Toledo."

These recruits are a week into the academy. Now they look to forward to being sworn in as Toledo police officers when they finish the academy in May.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.